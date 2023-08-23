Join VP of Research, Tim Urbanowicz, CFA and Director of Investment Strategy, Tom O’Shea, CFA as they delve into the investment process behind Innovator's seven strategic model portfolios, shedding light on how advisors can leverage these models to efficiently incorporate Defined Outcome ETFs™ into their business and drive scalability.

Defined Outcome ETFs™ have witnessed a surge in popularity as investors increasingly seek to achieve precise risk and return objectives. However, amid the vast array of available options, the challenge lies in effectively harnessing these strategies in pursuit of specific investment goals.

Important Disclosures

The model portfolios included in this presentation are for example purposes only and do not represent an actual account or the result of any actual trading. The ETFs used within the models involve risks including the possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee that the allocation of ETFs in certain percentages will result in the demonstrated model objectives of Conservative, Balanced Alternative, All-World Equity, Controlled Growth and Accelerated Growth. Actual investment outcomes will vary and cannot account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading.

The performance of the model portfolios will be affected by the costs of ownership or trading costs, (such as brokerage fees and commissions) and any possible impact of inflation plus fees and expenses of the individual ETFs. Frequent trading of ETFs to maintain certain model allocations may incur charges that erode cost efficiency and performance.

The model portfolio does not pursue a defined outcome strategy, nor does it seek to provide a buffer against reference asset losses. Each Underlying ETF seeks to match the specified reference asset while providing a predetermined buffer against loss, while buffering against a predetermined amount of loss (15%) over the course of an outcome period (1 year). There is no guarantee that the defined outcome strategy of an Underlying ETF in any given Outcome Period will be achieved.

The model portfolio may experience investment returns that underperform the investment returns provided by the Underlying ETFs themselves because one or more Underlying ETFs may have exhausted the buffer that it seeks to provide or have little upside available due to the reference asset return being close to or exceeding to its Cap.

FLEX Options Risk The Fund will utilize FLEX Options issued and guaranteed for settlement by the Options Clearing Corporation (OCC). In the unlikely event that the OCC becomes insolvent or is otherwise unable to meet its settlement obligations, the Fund could suffer significant losses. Additionally, FLEX Options may be less liquid than standard options. In a less liquid market for the FLEX Options, the Fund may have difficulty closing out certain FLEX Options positions at desired times and prices. The values of FLEX Options do not increase or decrease at the same rate as the reference asset and may vary due to factors other than the price of reference asset.

Accelerated ETFs: Investors purchasing shares after an outcome period has begun will be exposed to enhanced downside risk.

Non-U.S. securities and Emerging Markets are subject to higher volatility than securities of domestic issuers due to possible adverse political, social or economic developments, restrictions on foreign investment or exchange of securities, lack of liquidity, currency exchange rates, excessive taxation, government seizure of assets, different legal or accounting standards, and less government supervision and regulation of securities exchanges in foreign countries.

Small Cap Risk Small cap companies may be more volatile and susceptible to adverse developments than their mid and large cap counterpart. In addition, the small cap companies may be less liquid than larger companies.

The Funds only seek to provide shareholders that hold shares for the entire Outcome Period with their respective buffer level against reference asset losses during the Outcome Period. You will bear all reference asset losses exceeding the buffer. Depending upon market conditions at the time of purchase, a shareholder that purchases shares after the Outcome Period has begun may also lose their entire investment. For instance, if the Outcome Period has begun and the Fund has decreased in value beyond the pre-determined buffer, an investor purchasing shares at that price may not benefit from the buffer. Similarly, if the Outcome Period has begun and the Fund has increased in value, an investor purchasing shares at that price may not benefit from the buffer until the Fund’s value has decreased to its value at the commencement of the Outcome Period.

Fund shareholders are subject to an upside return cap (the “Cap”) that represents the maximum percentage return an investor can achieve from an investment in the funds for the Outcome Period, before fees and expenses. If the Outcome Period has begun and the Fund has increased in value to a level near to the Cap, an investor purchasing at that price has little or no ability to achieve gains but remains vulnerable to downside risks. Additionally, the Cap may rise or fall from one Outcome Period to the next. The Cap, and the Fund’s position relative to it, should be considered before investing in the Fund. The Fund’s website, www.innovatoretfs.com, provides important Fund information as well information relating to the potential outcomes of an investment in a Fund on a daily basis.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. Innovator ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses should be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information, and it may be obtained at innovatoretfs.com. Read it carefully before investing.