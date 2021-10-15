WEBCASTS Picking Winners is a Losing Game: Lessons Learned from Moneyball

When we asked advisors, 75% of you said you think avoiding bad investments is more important than picking winners. So why is almost every investment methodology only focussed on finding the next unicorn? Wouldn't it be nice to avoid the dead weight that spikes your portfolio volatility and keeps you from generating the returns your clients need? In this upcoming 1-hour, CE Credit webinar, New Age Alpha and ETF Trends will delve into an investment methodology that offers the chance to win by not losing.