Picking Winners is a Losing Game: Lessons Learned from Moneyball
When we asked advisors, 75% of you said you think avoiding bad investments is more important than picking winners. So why is almost every investment methodology only focussed on finding the next unicorn? Wouldn't it be nice to avoid the dead weight that spikes your portfolio volatility and keeps you from generating the returns your clients need? In this upcoming 1-hour, CE Credit webinar, New Age Alpha and ETF Trends will delve into an investment methodology that offers the chance to win by not losing.
SUMMARY
Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, will moderate a discussion on:
- Why emotional investors are their own worst enemies
- How to apply a systematic rules-based investment approach to keep "gut feelings" out of portfolio management
- The cold hard math of staying out of trouble to generate powerful long-term returns
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Julian KoskiCo-Founder and Chief Investment Officer
New Age Alpha
Andy Kern, PhDSenior Portfolio Manager
New Age Alpha
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
Disclaimer
