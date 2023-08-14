WEBCASTS
Personalized Index Portfolios: Bespoke client portfolios at scale
Customization is increasingly important across a number of industries. For advisors, the ability to create personalized portfolios that can meet the specific demands and preferences for investors is going to be vital. Join the professionals at Envestnet and VettaFi as they unpack the latest in direct indexing innovation.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An exploration of the Personal Index Portfolio Builder – Envestnet’s latest innovation in direct indexing.
- An overview of why personalization matters.
- How advisors can incorporate direct indexing strategies into their practice.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Kiley AnhaltPrincipal Director, Sustainable Investing
Envestnet
Hunter Willis, CFAPortfolio Manager, QRG
Envestnet
Robert HuebscherFounder, Advisor Perspectives
VettaFi
Disclaimer
Important Disclosures
The information, analysis, and opinions expressed herein are for general information only. Nothing contained in this document is intended to constitute legal, tax, securities, or investment advice, nor an opinion regarding the appropriateness of any investment, nor a solicitation of any type. Investing carries certain risks and there is no assurance that investing in accordance with the portfolios mentioned will provide positive performance over any period of time. Investors could lose money if they invest in accordance with the portfolios discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
The services and materials described herein are provided on an ‘as is’ and ‘as available’ basis, with all faults. The graphical illustrations herein do not represent client information or actual investments. Envestnet disclaims all warranties, express or implied, including, without limitation, warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose, title, non-infringement or compatibility. Envestnet makes no representation or warranties that access to and use of the internet while utilizing the services as described herein will be uninterrupted or error-free, or free of viruses, unauthorized code or other harmful components. Envestnet reserves the right to add to, change, or eliminate any of the services and/or service levels listed herein without prior notice to the advisor or the advisor’s home office.
Advisors should always conduct their own research and due diligence on investment products and the product managers prior to offering or making a recommendation to a client.
© 2023 Envestnet, Inc. All rights reserved.
FOR HOME OFFICE AND ADVISOR USE ONLY. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE PUBLIC.