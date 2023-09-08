WEBCASTS
Overlooked and Underappreciated: Finding Yield in Securitized Debt
Securitized debt markets are often overlooked. But there are opportunities for diversification and yield in this part of the fixed income market.
While residential mortgage-backed securities are familiar territory, commercial mortgage-backed securities often take a backseat. Additionally, asset-backed securities can serve as an attractive substitute for shorter duration corporate debt.
Join the experts at VettaFi and Diamond Hill for a webcast digging into securitized markets and their role within your portfolio.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- The risks and rewards in securitized markets
- The residential and commercial mortgages markets’ impact on fixed income investing
- Yield and diversification opportunities within securitized markets
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Douglas GimpleSenior Portfolio Specialist
Diamond Hill
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
