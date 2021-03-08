WEBCASTS
Optimizing the 60/40 Portfolio Through Varying Market Conditions with Liquid Alts
Advisors often ask how to pick the best liquid alts strategy to diversify their client’s portfolio. This is a fair, if not critical question, as alternatives strategies span a wide range of investment objectives and are often suited for specific market conditions. Also, some alts strategies may be more appropriate to diversify either the equity sleeve or fixed income sleeve of a portfolio.
SUMMARY
Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, will moderate a discussion on:
- The different types of alternatives strategies and the market conditions they are best suited for
- Implementation ideas to optimally diversify equity and fixed income allocations
- What solutions to consider in today’s over-valued, low interest rate environment
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Salvatore BrunoChief Investment Officer and Managing Director
IndexIQ
Kelly YeDirector of Research
IndexIQ
Dan Petersen, CMT, CAIA®Director, Global Product Management
New York Life Investments
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
