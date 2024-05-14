WEBCASTS
Oil Remains in High Demand – Here's What to Do
Exposure to the extraction and production of oil in Texas could help investors see terrific returns. Oil remains a critical commodity and the midstream space is a novel way of approaching the energy sector.
Join the experts at Texas Capital for a free educational webcast and learn all about how quality governance in the midstream space could help round out your portfolio.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Why oil and gas production matter in today’s economy.
- An overview of why Texas is critical in the oil refinement space.
- How to access the most refinable oil in the world with the highest standards of governance.
This program is pending acceptance for one hour of continuing education (CE) credit by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards for the CFP® designation, The Investment and Wealth Institute for CIMA®, CPWA®, and RMA® designations and The American College of Financial Services.
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Edward RosenbergManaging Director, Head of ETF & Funds Management
Texas Capital
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
