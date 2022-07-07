WEBCASTS
Energy Infrastructure LiveCast Series
Now You are Playing with Power: Addressing Your Questions on Energy
With the world pivoting from fossil fuels to clean energy, many investors have questions about allocating to this space and energy investing in general. Is it too late to buy? How does a clean energy investment compare with an allocation to traditional oil and gas companies?
In the next 30-minute strategy discussion, participants will have a chance to ask questions and engage in thoughtful discourse with ALPS and VettaFi around energy investing today and finding the right fit for investor needs.
SUMMARY
Topics covered in this LiveCast include:
- The investment case for energy – both oil and gas and clean energy
- The new return-focused model for old energy – free cash flow, buybacks, and dividends
- How investments in traditional oil and gas and alternative energy can be complementary in portfolios
SPEAKERS
Paul Baiocchi, CFAChief ETF Strategist
SS&C ALPS Advisors
Stacey Morris, CFAHead of Energy Research
VettaFi
Lara CriggerEditor-in-Chief
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Important Disclosures
For institutional Use Only
An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, which contains this and other information, call 1.877.398.8461 or visit www.alpsfunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.
Shares are not individually redeemable. Investors buy and sell shares on a secondary market. Only market makers or “authorized participants” may trade directly with the Fund, typically in blocks of 5,000, 25,000 or 50,000 shares.
An investment in the Funds involves risk, including loss of principal.
Paul Baiocchi is a Registered Representative of ALPS Distributors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc.
ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. is the distributor for the Alerian MLP ETF and the Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF.
ALPS Advisors, Inc., ALPS Distributors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. are affiliated companies but have no affiliation with VettaFi.
VettaFi and its affiliates (collectively, “VettaFi”) are not investment advisors, and VettaFi makes no representations regarding the advisability of investing in any investment fund or other vehicle. The LiveCast should not be construed as providing individual advice of any kind, including, but not limited to, investment, tax or legal.