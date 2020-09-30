WEBCASTS
No Time for Passive: The Case for Active Muni Bonds
The Fed has spoken, and their message is clear: not only will nominal interest rates remain low for years, real interest rates will likely remain negative for years. So how do you generate income in such an environment? In this one-hour webinar, JP Morgan and ETF Trends will discuss an opportunity to deliver tax-exempt income while actively managing credit and duration exposures with a short duration munis strategy.
SUMMARY
Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:
- Why now is the time for short duration munis
- How to avoid potholes in uncertain credit markets
- Ways to beat 10-year treasuries, at a fraction of the risk
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Samantha AzzarelloExecutive Director, Global Market Strategist
J.P. Morgan Asset Management
Richard TaorminarManaging Director, Head of the Tax Aware Strategies Team
J.P. Morgan Asset Management
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
