SUMMARY

Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:

Why now is the time for short duration munis

How to avoid potholes in uncertain credit markets

Ways to beat 10-year treasuries, at a fraction of the risk

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Samantha Azzarello Executive Director, Global Market Strategist

J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Richard Taorminar Managing Director, Head of the Tax Aware Strategies Team

J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Dave Nadig CIO, Director of Research

ETF Trends and ETF Database

Disclaimer

By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.