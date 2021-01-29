WEBCASTS
New Year, New Markets: The Case for Preferred Securities
As markets continue to process results of the 2020 election and its potential impacts on regulation and policy, one thing is certain: the zero interest rate environment isn't likely to go away anytime soon. As yield-starved investors face dwindling opportunities in bonds, financial professionals need to find more attractive income-generating opportunities with acceptable levels of risk.
Enter preferred securities.
In this upcoming one-hour webcast, Principal Global Investors and ETF Trends will outline the potential benefits of including preferred securities into a diversified income-focused portfolio.
SUMMARY
Join Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, as he moderates a discussion on:
- How preferred securities are different, and why that's good
- Why preferred securities are the perfect playing field for active managers
- A timely implementation strategy that can boost income while managing risks
- Details of Spectrum Asset Management's investment strategy
