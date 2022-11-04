Municipal Bond investors are facing many challenges today from elevated inflation and a Federal Reserve well into a tightening cycle, to significantly negative total returns year to date. Investors may feel inclined to shy away from fixed income during these periods because of the recent drawdowns in total returns. However, there are several reasons why tax-exempt bonds should be part of your clients’ portfolios. Senior Portfolio Manager Joe Gotelli from American Century Investments will discuss the macroeconomic outlook and where he sees opportunities in the municipal bond market during these unprecedented times.

Disclaimer By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the VettaFi's Privacy Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time.

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

Please enable Javascript on your browser so you can proceed with the registration.

Important Disclosures

Investment return and principal value of security investments will fluctuate. The value at the time of redemption may be more or less than the original cost. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This information is for educational purposes only and is not intended as tax advice. Please consult your tax advisor for more detailed information or for advice regarding your individual situation.

American Century Investments and VettaFi are not affiliated investment companies.

For Financial Professional Use Only / Not for distribution to the public.

©2022 American Century Proprietary Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved.