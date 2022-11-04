WEBCASTS
Navigating Today’s Dynamic Market Environment with Active Municipal Bond Fund Management
Municipal Bond investors are facing many challenges today from elevated inflation and a Federal Reserve well into a tightening cycle, to significantly negative total returns year to date. Investors may feel inclined to shy away from fixed income during these periods because of the recent drawdowns in total returns. However, there are several reasons why tax-exempt bonds should be part of your clients’ portfolios. Senior Portfolio Manager Joe Gotelli from American Century Investments will discuss the macroeconomic outlook and where he sees opportunities in the municipal bond market during these unprecedented times.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Municipal market total returns and relative value.
- The flattening of the yield curves.
- Credit fundamentals and how credit research expands the opportunity set outside of passive bonds.
- Positioning in municipals around the economic cycle
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Joseph GotelliVice President, Senior Portfolio Manager
American Century Investments
Lara CriggerEditor-in-Chief
VettaFi
