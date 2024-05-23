WEBCASTS
Navigating the Second Half of 2024:
Market Outlook & ETFs to Target Specific Outcomes
As you look toward the second half of the year, how can you help your clients achieve desired outcomes? Combining traditional factors could help potentially enhance risk/return profiles of equity portfolios over time, through a variety of market outcomes.
Join the experts at Fidelity Investments and discover how you can seek to prepare your portfolio for potential success in the second half of 2024.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of the current ETF landscape and market outlook for the rest of 2024.
- A discussion on how factors can be combined to target specific outcomes.
- How to implement ETF factor strategies into your portfolio.
This program is pending acceptance for one hour of continuing education (CE) credit by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards for the CFP® designation, The Investment and Wealth Institute for CIMA®, CPWA®, and RMA® designations and The American College of Financial Services.
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Ryan McKee, CIMASenior Vice President, Head of Emerging Product Specialists
Fidelity Investments
Bobby BarnesHead of Quantitative Index Solutions
Fidelity Investments
Michael HagopianInstitutional Portfolio Manager
Fidelity Investments
Kirsten ChangSenior Industry Analyst
VettaFi
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
Disclaimer
Important Disclosures
Fidelity Investments and VettaFi are not affiliated.