Navigating the Second Half of 2024:
Market Outlook & ETFs to Target Specific Outcomes

As you look toward the second half of the year, how can you help your clients achieve desired outcomes? Combining traditional factors could help potentially enhance risk/return profiles of equity portfolios over time, through a variety of market outcomes.

Join the experts at Fidelity Investments and discover how you can seek to prepare your portfolio for potential success in the second half of 2024.

June 18, 2024
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
Topics will include:

  • An overview of the current ETF landscape and market outlook for the rest of 2024.
  • A discussion on how factors can be combined to target specific outcomes.
  • How to implement ETF factor strategies into your portfolio.

This program is pending acceptance for one hour of continuing education (CE) credit by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards for the CFP® designation, The Investment and Wealth Institute for CIMA®, CPWA®, and RMA® designations and The American College of Financial Services.

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

Ryan McKee, CIMA

Senior Vice President, Head of Emerging Product Specialists
Fidelity Investments

Bobby Barnes

Head of Quantitative Index Solutions
Fidelity Investments

Michael Hagopian

Institutional Portfolio Manager
Fidelity Investments

Kirsten Chang

Senior Industry Analyst
VettaFi

Todd Rosenbluth

Head of Research
VettaFi

