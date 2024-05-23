SUMMARY

Topics will include:

An overview of the current ETF landscape and market outlook for the rest of 2024.

A discussion on how factors can be combined to target specific outcomes.

How to implement ETF factor strategies into your portfolio.

This program is pending acceptance for one hour of continuing education (CE) credit by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards for the CFP® designation, The Investment and Wealth Institute for CIMA®, CPWA®, and RMA® designations and The American College of Financial Services.

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Ryan McKee, CIMA Senior Vice President, Head of Emerging Product Specialists

Fidelity Investments

Bobby Barnes Head of Quantitative Index Solutions

Fidelity Investments

Michael Hagopian Institutional Portfolio Manager

Fidelity Investments

Kirsten Chang Senior Industry Analyst

VettaFi

Todd Rosenbluth Head of Research

VettaFi

Disclaimer

By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.