Navigating the muni market: How to stay ahead of the curve
Join the Delaware Funds by Macquarie® Municipal Fixed Income team for an interactive discussion that will help answer some of the biggest questions on municipal bond investors’ minds.
Topics will include:
- What are the drivers of municipal bond performance in 2023?
- How does the current municipal bond market compare to taxable fixed income with respect to credit, yields, and risk/default considerations?
- How has the current rate environment impacted municipal markets?
- Where is the team seeing opportunity for the rest of 2023?
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Gregory GizziManaging Director, Head of US Fixed Income, Head of Municipal Bonds, Senior Portfolio Manager
Macquarie Asset Management
William RoachVice President, Senior Trader, Portfolio Manager
Macquarie Asset Management
Robert HuebscherFounder, Advisor Perspectives
VettaFi
