SUMMARY

Topics will include:

What are the drivers of municipal bond performance in 2023?

How does the current municipal bond market compare to taxable fixed income with respect to credit, yields, and risk/default considerations?

How has the current rate environment impacted municipal markets?

Where is the team seeing opportunity for the rest of 2023?

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Gregory Gizzi Managing Director, Head of US Fixed Income, Head of Municipal Bonds, Senior Portfolio Manager

Macquarie Asset Management

William Roach Vice President, Senior Trader, Portfolio Manager

Macquarie Asset Management

Robert Huebscher Founder, Advisor Perspectives

VettaFi

Disclaimer

By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.