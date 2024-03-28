WEBCASTS
Navigating the Landscape: A Comprehensive Update on Fixed Income, Equities, and Alternative Investments
As investors continue to digest economic data in early 2024, several opportunities in various sectors have surfaced. Incorporating a diverse range of themes, spanning from income-generation to smart-beta and factor investing to alternative strategic options, can potentially help investors achieve their investment goals.
Join Invesco and VettaFi for a webcast that will cover key investment themes aimed at assisting financial professionals diversify and help enhance client portfolios in 2024.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- A comprehensive market outlook.
- An exploration of opportunities in equities, fixed income, and alternatives.
- The key themes and insights investors should have top of mind as the plan for 2024.
This program has been approved for one hour of continuing education (CE) credit by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards for the CFP® designation, The Investment and Wealth Institute for CIMA®, CPWA®, and RMA® designations and The American College of Financial Services.
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Kathy KriskeySenior ETF Strategist
Invesco
Nick KalivasHead of Factor and Core Equity Product Strategy
Invesco
Brian McMullenFixed Income ETF Strategist
Invesco
Adam Gebler, CIMASenior ETF Specialist
Invesco
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
