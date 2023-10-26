WEBCASTS
Navigating the Advisor Landscape:
Secrets and Solutions from a Sales Icon
Curious about the tools and tactics being used by top industry producers? For advisors to survive, they need to grow. This means understanding the opportunities available in today’s unique landscape.
Join sales and distribution legend Phil Eichinger, Managing Director of Revenue, Victory Capital for a 30-minute LiveCast to learn how you can grow your AUM and navigate the challenges and opportunities of the moment.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Insight, perspective, and best practices from a Sales and Distribution icon.
- How to increase AUM, grow revenue, and accumulate new net households with best practices currently used by top industry producers.
- An overview of what is resonating with end clients in today’s advisor landscape.
SPEAKERS
Phil EichingerManaging Director of Revenue
Victory Capital
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
