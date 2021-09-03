WEBCASTS
Navigating Fixed Income: Where to Go with Volatile Rates and Low Yields
We all know yield can be difficult to come by lately. On top of that, interest rates seem as uncertain as ever. While that dichotomy may be daunting, there’s still opportunities to be had in today’s fixed income markets. In this webinar, Invesco and ETF Trends explore ways investors can use bond ETFs to navigate these difficult times and access potentially attractive opportunities.
SUMMARY
Join Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database as he moderates a discussion on:
- Invesco's latest fixed income market outlook
- Opportunities to pursue yield potential while managing rates
- Why bond ETFs may be considered a crucial component of any portfolio
Accepted for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Brian McMullenFixed Income ETF Strategist
Invesco
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Important Disclosures
FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR USE ONLY
Not a Deposit Not FDIC Insured Not Guaranteed by the Bank May Lose Value Not Insured by any Federal Government Agency
There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Shares are subject to risks similar to those of stocks.
This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.
Before investing, investors should carefully read the prospectus and/or summary prospectus and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and more complete information about the fund(s), investors should ask their financial professional for a prospectus/summary prospectus or visit invesco.com/fundprospectus.
Invesco Distributors, Inc. is not affiliated with ETF Trends or ETF Database.