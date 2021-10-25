WEBCASTS
Navigating Fixed Income Markets: Market Update and Outlook
With easy monetary policies coming to an end, bond investors will have to take a hard look at how they will meet the challenges ahead. Savvy investors are re-evaluating all of their "core" holdings for this upcoming new normal.
In this next webcast, T. Rowe Price and ETF Trends will provide an outlook on the fixed income markets, explain how active management may be better suited than traditional indexing, and examine strategies that can help investors better diversify in any type of market environment.
SUMMARY
Dave Nadig, CIO and Director of Research of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:
- How to balance the triple challenge of interest rates, duration and credit quality
- Why being adaptive is the key to managing a changing rate environment
- Why active strategies can be a key to getting real diversification in a bond portfolio
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Andrew McCormickHead of Fixed Income
T. Rowe Price
Timothy CoyneHead of Exchange-Traded Funds
T. Rowe Price
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
