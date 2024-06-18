Join the experts at Teucrium for a no-cost educational webcast on July 18th at 2pm ET and learn how you can use agriculture ETFs to position your model portfolios for inflation.

Today’s market is full of uncertainty. Investors are focusing on diversifying their portfolio with historically low-correlated assets, hedge inflation, and use the right risk management tools to keep their portfolio targeting health resiliency in these volatile times. Agriculture ETFs may provide just the nourishment your portfolio craves.

Disclaimer By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time.

This program is pending acceptance for one hour of continuing education (CE) credit by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards for the CFP® designation, The Investment and Wealth Institute for CIMA®, CPWA®, RMA®, and CIMC designations, and the American College of Financial Services.

Please enable Javascript on your browser so you can proceed with the registration.

Important Disclosures

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future returns.

Prospectus: www.teucrium.com

Futures Risks: Commodities and futures generally are volatile and are not suitable for all investors.

Futures investing is highly speculative and involves a high degree of risk. An investor may lose all or substantially all of an investment. Investing in commodity interests subject each Fund to the risks of its related industry. These risks could result in large fluctuations in the price of a particular Fund’s respective shares. Funds that focus on a single sector generally experience greater volatility. Futures may be affected by Backwardation: a market condition in which a futures price is lower in the distant delivery months than in the near delivery months. As a result, the fund may benefit because it would be selling more expensive contracts and buying less expensive ones on an ongoing basis; and Contango: A condition in which distant delivery prices for futures exceeds spot prices, often due to costs of storing and inuring the underlying commodity. Opposite of backwardation. As a result, the Fund’s total return may be lower than might otherwise be the case because it would be selling less expensive contracts and buying more expensive one.

There is no guarantee that the Funds will achieve low-no correlation compared to traditional stocks and bonds.

Differences in timing of trades and valuation as well as fees and expenses, may cause the fund to not exactly replicate the index known as tracking error. TILL is a “non-diversified” investment companies under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of their assets in a particular security than a diversified fund. TILL is a commodity pools regulated by the CFTC. TILL in a new investment vehicle that has a limited operating history.

TAGS is a commodity pool regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). This Fund, which is not a ETP, are not mutual funds or any other type of Investment Company within the meaning of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and are not subject to regulation thereunder.

1. Shares of the Funds are not FDIC Insured, may lose value, and have no bank guarantee. All supporting documentation provided upon request. The commodity futures-linked security does not offer direct exposure to the commodity’s spot price.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC is the distributor for the Teucrium Funds.