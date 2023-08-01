WEBCASTS

Music to an Investor’s Ears

The music industry is experiencing a renaissance, fueled by the resurgence of live music and the sustained growth of streaming. This has created new opportunities for investors to capitalize not only on the excitement around music, but also the chorus of innovation and growth reverberating across the entire music ecosystem. Discover potential in every sector of the industry, including content and distribution, streaming, live events and ticketing, satellite and broadcast radio, and equipment and technology.

Join the experts from MUSQ, LLC and VettaFi as they discuss a first to market ETF with broad exposure to a rapidly growing industry.

September 18, 2023
10am PT | 1pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • An overview of the state of streaming around the globe.
  • An exploration of the top performing stocks within the music industry.
  • A broad overview of the dynamics throughout the music industry.

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

David Schulhof

Founder and CEO
MUSQ, LLC.

Jane Edmondson

Co-Founder & CEO
EQM Indexes, LLC

Tom Lydon

Vice Chairman
VettaFi

