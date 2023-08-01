WEBCASTS Music to an Investor’s Ears

The music industry is experiencing a renaissance, fueled by the resurgence of live music and the sustained growth of streaming. This has created new opportunities for investors to capitalize not only on the excitement around music, but also the chorus of innovation and growth reverberating across the entire music ecosystem. Discover potential in every sector of the industry, including content and distribution, streaming, live events and ticketing, satellite and broadcast radio, and equipment and technology.

Join the experts from MUSQ, LLC and VettaFi as they discuss a first to market ETF with broad exposure to a rapidly growing industry.