More Than Just Renewables:
Hidden ETF Opportunities in the Energy Transition
We are witnessing a major transition in the energy sector today, as the world pivots from fossil fuels to clean energy. But this isn’t just about adding solar stocks. Holistic investments should consider the next-gen, “smart” tech transforming worldwide production and consumption of energy.
In the next webcast, join ALPS and VettaFi as they outline the disruptive shift from traditional sources of energy, and discuss the investment opportunities available for financial advisors who position their portfolios for this change.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- What areas of the market are being disrupted by the energy transition?
- Where do tomorrow’s opportunities lie, and what ancillary sectors will benefit from the change?
- How advisors can position for the energy transition and the future of energy.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Andy HicksSr. Vice President, Director of ETF Portfolio Management and Research
SS&C ALPS Advisors
Paul Baiocchi, CFAChief ETF Strategist
SS&C ALPS Advisors
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
