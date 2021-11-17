WEBCASTS Moneyball Investing: Trust the Data, Not the Behavior

How do you define risk? For Billy Beane, the famed general manager of the A’s, risk meant something far different to him than the team’s scouts. Their version of risk, by virtue of their role as talent evaluators, incorporated job security concerns about their own supposed expertise and know-how. Billy only cared about data. He didn’t trust his scouts or even his own mind to make the best decisions…he wanted to strip all of that out and focus only on the data.

So the question becomes: for all of Moneyball’s focus on the efficiency of data, why hasn’t the asset management community embraced the concept more?