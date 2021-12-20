SUMMARY

Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:

Why avoiding losers rather than picking winners works as an investment strategy

How to think in terms of probabilities, not preferences in a portfolio setting

Under the hood of a systematic, rules-based approach that keeps "gut feelings" out of portfolio management

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Julian Koski Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer

New Age Alpha

Andy Kern, PhD Senior Portfolio Manager

New Age Alpha

Dave Nadig CIO, Director of Research

ETF Trends and ETF Database

Disclaimer

By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.