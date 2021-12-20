WEBCASTS
Moneyball Investing: To Win Big, Avoid the Losers
What can investors learn from Billy Beane, famed general manager of the Oakland A’s baseball team? First and foremost: Rely less on emotions and more on cold, hard facts to make informed decisions. That means letting market data do the talking, so that investors can avoid exposure to companies with poor fundamentals and capture only the strongest players in the market.
In this upcoming webinar, New Age Alpha and ETF Trends will outline a portfolio strategy that seeks to unearth a new source of outperformance by specifically excluding companies with weak fundamentals.
SUMMARY
Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:
- Why avoiding losers rather than picking winners works as an investment strategy
- How to think in terms of probabilities, not preferences in a portfolio setting
- Under the hood of a systematic, rules-based approach that keeps "gut feelings" out of portfolio management
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Julian KoskiCo-Founder and Chief Investment Officer
New Age Alpha
Andy Kern, PhDSenior Portfolio Manager
New Age Alpha
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
Important Disclosures
