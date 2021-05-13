WEBCASTS
Mispriced Markets? Long-Term Opportunity in Financials
The financials sector has begun to shine, outperforming the previous market leaders. Investors just now getting into the space however must ask themselves whether or not the run upwards still has legs. In this upcoming webcast, Davis Advisors and ETF Trends will outline why the financial sector still has room to run and could be on the cusp of a decade of outperformance.
SUMMARY
Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, will moderate a discussion on:
- How financials entered the crisis as one of the most prepared sectors
- What investors are missing about the earnings power of many financials
- The Davis Active ETFs that offer exposure to best-of-breed financials
- How the COVID-related downturn created one of the biggest ever disparities between fundamentals and stock prices
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Chris DavisPortfolio Manager and Chairman
Davis Advisors
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.