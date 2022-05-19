WEBCASTS
Managing Fixed Income Allocations During Turbulent Times
After years of a stable, relaxed fixed-income market, investors are suddenly faced with market turbulence that could upend their bond allocations. Alternative fixed income strategies could provide a bulwark for investors to meet the challenges ahead.
In this upcoming webcast, Northern Trust's FlexShares and VettaFi will outline the challenges facing many fixed income investors today and highlight bond fund strategies that could help financial advisors adapt their clients' portfolios to meet this uniquely unruly market.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of the market risks currently facing bond investors
- Why variable income strategies make sense in the current market conditions
- A deep-dive on income portfolio construction ideas with core bond exposures and other high-yield sources of income
- How financial advisors can adapt a fixed income portfolio for today's market environment
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Bilal MemonPortfolio Manager
Northern Trust Asset Management
Morten OlsenPortfolio Manager
Northern Trust Asset Management
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Important Disclosures
For Use with Financial Professionals Only. Not For Retail Use.
Before investing, carefully consider the FlexShares investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information are in the prospectus and summary prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by visiting www.flexshares.com. Read the prospectus carefully before you invest.
The FlexShares Exchange Traded Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.
All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Funds’ returns may not match returns of their respective indexes. Risks include fluctuation of yield, income, interest rate, non-diversification, asset class and market. ESG is defined as environmental, social, and governance criteria which are a set of standards for a company’s operations that socially-conscious investors use to screen potential investments.