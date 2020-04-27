WEBCASTS
Making the Case for Innovation:
Rethinking Traditional Asset Allocation
Innovative ideas and technologies should drive global growth, now more than ever. Investors need to be ready to capitalize on rapidly changing market dynamics and breakthrough innovations. In this upcoming webcast, ARK Invest and ETF Trends dig deep into what innovation really means, and why financial advisors should start thinking of “innovation” as an asset class worthy of its own allocation in a diversified global portfolio.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Why innovation is chronically overlooked and under allocated
- How investing in converging innovations and industries can produce outsized returns
- How your peers are incorporating thematic allocations focused on technological transformation to enhance a global portfolio
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Renato LeggiClient Portfolio Manager
ARK Invest
Rebecca BurkeVP, National ETF Sales
Resolute Investment Managers
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.