Macro Polo: Finding the Right Investment Strategy For the Moment

As the post-pandemic rebound slows, investors are navigating rising inflationary pressure, tightening monetary policies, ongoing geopolitical risks, and the lingering threat of Covid-19 variants. A solid investment plan that takes all of these factors into consideration is essential for any portfolio hoping to adapt to the new normal.

In this upcoming webinar, State Street Global Advisors, Astor Investment Management and Sage Advisory joins VettaFi as they outline allocation strategies to help financial advisors enhance their fixed-income and equity exposure and to better attune their clients' investment portfolios to the current market environment.

July 13, 2022
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • The outlook for fixed-income and equity markets
  • Macro drivers, growth, and policy that are impacting the investment environment today
  • The biggest potential drivers of growth
  • Outline a macro inputs and asset allocation strategy for financial advisors

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Matthew Bartolini, CFA

Head of SPDR® Americas Research
State Street Global Advisors

Bryan Novak, CAIA

Senior Managing Director
Astor Investment Management

Thomas Urano, CFA

Managing Partner, Portfolio Management
Sage Advisory

Todd Rosenbluth

Head of Research
VettaFi

