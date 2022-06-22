WEBCASTS
Macro Polo: Finding the Right Investment Strategy For the Moment
As the post-pandemic rebound slows, investors are navigating rising inflationary pressure, tightening monetary policies, ongoing geopolitical risks, and the lingering threat of Covid-19 variants. A solid investment plan that takes all of these factors into consideration is essential for any portfolio hoping to adapt to the new normal.
In this upcoming webinar, State Street Global Advisors, Astor Investment Management and Sage Advisory joins VettaFi as they outline allocation strategies to help financial advisors enhance their fixed-income and equity exposure and to better attune their clients' investment portfolios to the current market environment.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- The outlook for fixed-income and equity markets
- Macro drivers, growth, and policy that are impacting the investment environment today
- The biggest potential drivers of growth
- Outline a macro inputs and asset allocation strategy for financial advisors
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Matthew Bartolini, CFAHead of SPDR® Americas Research
State Street Global Advisors
Bryan Novak, CAIASenior Managing Director
Astor Investment Management
Thomas Urano, CFAManaging Partner, Portfolio Management
Sage Advisory
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
Disclaimer
