WEBCASTS
Looking No Further Than Pan Asia For Growth & Income
As a decade of low-interest rates ends, investors are increasingly searching for income, in addition to growth in their portfolios. Adding dividend growers to an investment portfolio may result in lower volatility, compounded growth on dividend reinvestment, and dampened drawdown in declining markets. At the same time, Pan Asian economies are growing faster than developed markets in the West, experiencing lower inflation and more accommodative monetary policy, which may make companies’ dividend policies more sustainable. We believe the Pan Asia region could be an attractive option for investors seeking both growth and income.
SUMMARY
In the upcoming webcast, KraneShares and VettaFi will highlight the growth opportunity in Asia and focus on fund strategies to help financial advisors access dividend growth in Asia.
- An overview of Asian economies’ growth prospects
- An exploration of how Pan Asia dividend growers could benefit a portfolio today.
- How financial advisors can enhance equity portfolios with targeted Pan Asia fund strategies.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Brendan AhernChief Investment Officer
KraneShares
Henry GreeneInvestment Strategist
KraneShares
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
Disclaimer
