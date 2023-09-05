WEBCASTS
Longevity is Changing Retirement: Are You Prepared?
As longevity planning redefines the role of financial professionals, the focus is shifting from narrow financial expertise to comprehensive client care. Leveraging technology and an expanded team, longevity-planning financial professionals empower clients for a fulfilling and secure retirement journey.
Advisors who embrace longevity-planning and a longevity network will bridge the gap between financial expertise and the evolving needs of their clients in retirement. Join the experts at VettaFi and Hartford Funds for a webcast digging into this transformative approach to retirement.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An exploration of the longevity network, what it is, how it works, and why it matters for your clients.
- A discussion on providing traditional retirement services while also redefining an advisor’s value beyond economic security.
- An overview of the longevity network categories and where advisors might fit within them.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
John Diehl, CFP®, CLU®, ChFC®Senior Vice President, Applied Insights & Co-Host of the Human-centric Investing Podcast
Hartford Funds
Lara CriggerEditor-In-Chief
VettaFi
Disclaimer
