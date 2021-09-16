WEBCASTS
Long Term but Tactical Aware: A Better Approach to Your 60/40 Allocation
With interest rates low, many investors are shifting their allocations every more towards equities at all-time highs. But are you really considering the long term impacts of this approach?
In this one hour, CE credit eligible webinar, the experts from State Street Global Advisors, Julex Capital, GTS Trading & Execution Services, and ETF Trends discuss how being tactical with asset allocation can help investors better adapt to shifting markets and sudden risks.
SUMMARY
Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:
- Is tactical asset allocation important, especially now?
- How a tactical approach can help capture both short and long term trends
- Where tactical strategies can serve as satellites to complement core positions
- When to reassess your asset allocations
SPEAKERS
Matthew Bartolini, CFAHead of SPDR® Americas Research
State Street Global Advisors
Jeffrey Megar, CFAManaging Director
Julex Capital
Naomi DePinaVice President of ETF Sales
GTS Trading & Execution Services
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
