Loans, An All-Weather Asset Class

With returns on bonds as paltry as ever, fixed income investors must rethink their income strategies. Yet many such portfolios remain static, with one-dimensional, antiquated approaches still taking precedence. In this webcast, Virtus ETFs and ETF Trends will explain the diversification benefits of senior loan strategies.

May 20, 2021
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • The case for diversifying with an actively managed floating rate leveraged loan strategy
  • An approach targeting higher quality loans that aims to avoid concentrated bets on the most heavily leverage companies
  • Flexibility to adjust to credit, liquidity, and trading risks associated with leveraged loans at different parts of the business cycle

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

George Goudelias

Head of Leveraged Finance, Senior Portfolio Manager
Seix Investment Advisors

David Phipps

Senior Leveraged Finance Research Analyst
Seix Investment Advisors

Tom Lydon

CEO
ETF Trends

Disclaimer
