Loans, An All-Weather Asset Class
With returns on bonds as paltry as ever, fixed income investors must rethink their income strategies. Yet many such portfolios remain static, with one-dimensional, antiquated approaches still taking precedence. In this webcast, Virtus ETFs and ETF Trends will explain the diversification benefits of senior loan strategies.
Topics will include:
- The case for diversifying with an actively managed floating rate leveraged loan strategy
- An approach targeting higher quality loans that aims to avoid concentrated bets on the most heavily leverage companies
- Flexibility to adjust to credit, liquidity, and trading risks associated with leveraged loans at different parts of the business cycle
George GoudeliasHead of Leveraged Finance, Senior Portfolio Manager
Seix Investment Advisors
David PhippsSenior Leveraged Finance Research Analyst
Seix Investment Advisors
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
