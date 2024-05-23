WEBCASTS
Liquid Income in Today’s Unusual Environment
Today’s unusual market creates enormous headwinds for many investors. Fixed income uncertainty, rising US national debt, and other challenges are making finding reliable liquid income challenging. Close-End Funds (CEFS), Business Development Companies (BDCs), Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Energy Master Limited Partnerships (MLPS) are all compelling, non-correlated income generators.
Join the experts from GraniteShares for an educational webcast on June 20th at 1pm ET to learn all about how investors can find unique income strategies in today’s environment.
SUMMARY
Topics covered will include:
- The headwinds challenging investors seeking income
- Why liquidity has increased in importance to investors
- An income strategy that focuses on BDCs, REITs, CEFs, and MLPS
This program is pending acceptance for one hour of continuing education (CE) credit by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards for the CFP® designation, The Investment and Wealth Institute for CIMA®, CPWA®, and RMA® designations and The American College of Financial Services.
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Paul MarinoChief Revenue Officer
GraniteShares
Will RhindCEO
GraniteShares
Cinthia MurphyInvestment Strategist
VettaFi
Disclaimer
