WEBCASTS
Know Your Alternatives: A User’s Guide for Implementing Alternative Strategies
In 2022, both fixed income and equities stumbled, creating greater focus on alternatives. As market headwinds continue to remain strong, investors are increasingly turning to alternative strategies to increase diversification, address higher rates, and mitigate risk. Join the experts at Swan Global and VettaFi for a webcast that digs into where alternatives can fit in a portfolio.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Assess risks and return possibilities in various non-traditional strategies.
- A due diligence framework for analyzing alternatives.
- A portfolio construction primer that explores how alternatives complement each other as well as traditional strategies
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Marc Odo, CFA®, FRM®, CAIA®, FDP®, CIPM®, CFP®Client Portfolio Manager
Swan Global Investments
Rob SwanCOO and Portfolio Manager
Swan Global Investments
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.