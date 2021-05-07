WEBCASTS
Kevin O'Leary: Investing in Companies Leading Digital Innovation
The U.S. Economy is in the middle of an enormous transformation, but sometimes it's hard to see the change when you're right in the middle of it. You won’t want to miss this provocative 1-hour webinar with famed investor Kevin O'Leary, Chairman and Connor O'Brien, CEO of O’Shares ETFs. They will share their views on the mega trends driving this transformation and how to invest in the fast-growing companies and sub-sectors leading digital innovation. You'll hear why most investors’ obsession with "old tech" is leaving them ill prepared for the economy of the next decade. Not every industry and company will be impacted equally, making a thoughtful approach critical to success.
SUMMARY
Tune in and we're confident you'll walk away understanding:
- How digital Innovation is accelerating growth in key sub sectors and companies
- Why "Old Tech" is an albatross in your portfolio and how “New Tech” is different
- How to compare ETFs and strategies to invest in tech and innovation
SPEAKERS
Kevin O'LearyChairman
O'Shares ETF Investments
Connor O'BrienCEO and President
O'Shares ETF Investments
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
