WEBCASTS
Keep Your Future on the Table – How to Plan for Succession
Businesses are meant to outlast their founders, but it can be hard to create a succession plan that allows a firm to continue to evolve and iterate while staying true to its original values. Internal control and smart succession planning encourages senior leadership to nurture company culture and maintain independence, which is better not only for a business but for its clients. Join VettaFi and Cambridge Investment Research, Inc. for a unique webcast centering on succession planning.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Cambridge’s internal succession plan
- The six pillars of successful succession planning
- How to envision and implement a plan
- Tools that financial professionals can use to keep their firms thriving through generations
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Kris EmickFirst Vice President (FVP), Succession & Acquisition Solutions
Cambridge Investment Research, Inc.
Seth MillerPresident, Advocacy and Administration
Cambridge Investment Research, Inc.
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Important Disclosures
VettaFi and Cambridge are not affiliated
Securities offered through Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., a broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, and investment advisory services offered through Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Adviser. Both are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Cambridge Investment Group, Inc.