WEBCASTS
The Survey That Will Have You Rethinking Your Views on Crypto Exposure
As crypto continues to attract attention from mainstream institutions, it’s undeniable that financial advisors are also fielding more interest from clients about digital assets. Now the question is: What are their answers?
In this upcoming webinar, Bitwise Asset Management and VettaFi will reveal how advisors are thinking about this asset class with findings from their latest survey, Bitwise/VettaFi 2024 Benchmark Survey of Financial Advisor Attitudes Toward Crypto Assets.
They’ll discuss insights about how money managers are approaching crypto in investment portfolios, their expectations for the potential launch of a spot bitcoin ETF, as well as the barriers that keep them from investing, plus much more.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- The changing attitude toward crypto as an emerging asset class.
- Which areas of the crypto market financial advisors see the most potential in.
- How the markets are reacting to a potential spot bitcoin ETF.
- The preferred exposures for allocating to crypto.
- Other highlights from the Bitwise/VettaFi 2024 Benchmark Survey of Financial Advisor Attitudes Toward Crypto Assets Survey.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Ryan RasmussenSenior Crypto Research Analyst
Bitwise Asset Management
Juan LeonSenior Crypto Research Analyst
Bitwise Asset Management
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.