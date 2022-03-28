WEBCASTS Is it High Time for Asia High Yield in Your Bond Allocation?

Looking to boost your bond allocation? Think overseas: The Asian debt market boasts strong corporate fundamentals, high economic growth, and minimal currency risk, making it an attractive, uncorrelated potential source of both income and price appreciation. That will hold true even as Fed rate hikes leave U.S. high yield in the dust.

In this upcoming webinar, join KraneShares and ETF Trends for a discussion about the benefits of exposure to Asia's high yield bond market, as well as a look at one actively managed bond strategy that provides exposure to this enticing yet overlooked asset class.