WEBCASTS

Is it High Time for Asia High Yield in Your Bond Allocation?

Looking to boost your bond allocation? Think overseas: The Asian debt market boasts strong corporate fundamentals, high economic growth, and minimal currency risk, making it an attractive, uncorrelated potential source of both income and price appreciation. That will hold true even as Fed rate hikes leave U.S. high yield in the dust.

In this upcoming webinar, join KraneShares and ETF Trends for a discussion about the benefits of exposure to Asia's high yield bond market, as well as a look at one actively managed bond strategy that provides exposure to this enticing yet overlooked asset class.

April 26, 2022
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
Already Registered? Click here »

SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • How domestic central bank monetary policies impact global fixed income markets
  • How active management can simplify access to the complex, inefficient Asia high yield bond market
  • How to enhance fixed income portfolios with an allocation to Asia high yield debt

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Brendan Ahern

Chief Investment Officer
KraneShares

Peter Graf

Deputy Chief Investment Officer
Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc

Tom Lydon

CEO
ETF Trends

Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.