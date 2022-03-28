WEBCASTS
Is it High Time for Asia High Yield in Your Bond Allocation?
Looking to boost your bond allocation? Think overseas: The Asian debt market boasts strong corporate fundamentals, high economic growth, and minimal currency risk, making it an attractive, uncorrelated potential source of both income and price appreciation. That will hold true even as Fed rate hikes leave U.S. high yield in the dust.
In this upcoming webinar, join KraneShares and ETF Trends for a discussion about the benefits of exposure to Asia's high yield bond market, as well as a look at one actively managed bond strategy that provides exposure to this enticing yet overlooked asset class.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- How domestic central bank monetary policies impact global fixed income markets
- How active management can simplify access to the complex, inefficient Asia high yield bond market
- How to enhance fixed income portfolios with an allocation to Asia high yield debt
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Brendan AhernChief Investment Officer
KraneShares
Peter GrafDeputy Chief Investment Officer
Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
Disclaimer
