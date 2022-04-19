WEBCASTS
Irrational Exuberance: Risk Management Lessons from Shiller's Classic
On March 15th, 2000, Robert Shiller published the cautionary tale 'Irrational Exuberance'. Seven trading days later, the Dot-com bubble burst and the S&P 500 lost nearly half its value over the following three years. What lessons can be learned by revisiting the driving factors of irrational exuberance and assessing the risks in today's market?
In the upcoming webcast, Swan Global Investments and ETF Trends will outline the challenging market conditions investors are facing today, highlight factors driving market volatility, and review an alternative strategy that can help financial advisors navigate the many risks and challenges ahead.
SUMMARY
Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, will moderate a discussion on:
- Which of Shiller's 12 Precipitating Factors of a bubble are relevant today?
- What new risks exist in today's market that were not relevant in 1999
- What can investors do to prepare for a market sell-off?
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Rob SwanCOO and Portfolio Manager
Swan Global Investments
Marc Odo, CFA®, FRM®, CAIA®, FDP®, CIPM®, CFP®Client Portfolio Manager
Swan Global Investments
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
