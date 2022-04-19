WEBCASTS

Irrational Exuberance: Risk Management Lessons from Shiller's Classic

On March 15th, 2000, Robert Shiller published the cautionary tale 'Irrational Exuberance'.  Seven trading days later, the Dot-com bubble burst and the S&P 500 lost nearly half its value over the following three years. What lessons can be learned by revisiting the driving factors of irrational exuberance and assessing the risks in today's market?

In the upcoming webcast, Swan Global Investments and ETF Trends will outline the challenging market conditions investors are facing today, highlight factors driving market volatility, and review an alternative strategy that can help financial advisors navigate the many risks and challenges ahead.

May 18, 2022
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, will moderate a discussion on: 

  • Which of Shiller's 12 Precipitating Factors of a bubble are relevant today?
  • What new risks exist in today's market that were not relevant in 1999
  • What can investors do to prepare for a market sell-off?

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Rob Swan

COO and Portfolio Manager
Swan Global Investments

Marc Odo, CFA®, FRM®, CAIA®, FDP®, CIPM®, CFP®

Client Portfolio Manager
Swan Global Investments

Tom Lydon

CEO
ETF Trends

