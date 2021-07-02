WEBCASTS
Investing in China: From Smart Phones to Smart Investments
Did you know China equity listed ETFs have seen $5.3 billion of in flow year to date? China is undergoing rapid urbanization and shifting toward a consumer-based economy, creating a number of investing ideas for the advisors looking in the right places. Yet how can investors in the United States seamlessly access this growing opportunity set?
In the upcoming webcast, KraneShares and ETF Trends will discuss how companies and investors are benefiting from the $7 trillion of annual spending by China’s urban middle class.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Explore China's economy and consumer habits
- Examine the rise of online shopping in this global powerhouse
- Review a targeted strategy to capture the expansion of the Chinese e-commerce market
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Brendan AhernChief Investment Officer
KraneShares
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
