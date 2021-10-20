WEBCASTS
Investing in Blockchain: The Foundational Tech Behind Bitcoin
While Bitcoin gains wider acceptance, the boom in the cryptocurrency market and growing debate over the long-term viability and investment benefits of the alternative asset have helped highlight the benefits of the rapidly evolving blockchain technology, which provides the discrete digital ledger to track the new digital currency transactions.
In this upcoming webcast, Amplify ETFs and ETF Trends will explain how the backbone of the cryptocurrencies, blockchain technology, may add value to a diversified investment portfolio and look at how blockchain technology could benefit beyond the crypto market.
SUMMARY
Lara Crigger, Managing Editor of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:
- Defining and outlining blockchain technology functions in practice
- How blockchain technology can help fuel innovations beyond Bitcoin
- How investors can access companies involved in blockchain & crypto through an actively-managed approach that identifies opportunities and manages risk
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Christian MagoonFounder and CEO
Amplify ETFs
Michael VenutoCo-Founder & CIO
Toroso Investments, LLC
Lara CriggerManaging Editor
ETF Trends and ETF Database
