WEBCASTS Investing in Blockchain: The Foundational Tech Behind Bitcoin

While Bitcoin gains wider acceptance, the boom in the cryptocurrency market and growing debate over the long-term viability and investment benefits of the alternative asset have helped highlight the benefits of the rapidly evolving blockchain technology, which provides the discrete digital ledger to track the new digital currency transactions.

In this upcoming webcast, Amplify ETFs and ETF Trends will explain how the backbone of the cryptocurrencies, blockchain technology, may add value to a diversified investment portfolio and look at how blockchain technology could benefit beyond the crypto market.