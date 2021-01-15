WEBCASTS
Investing in A Coming of Age:
The Future Digital Generation in Emerging Markets
The global economy has lurched towards an even greater reliance on technology and an explosion in online innovation. At the same time, the so-called "Trade War" with China has put China and many emerging market economies into overdrive, as they grow from an export & natural resource driven economies to those based on consumption. In this provocative 1-hour webinar, Kevin Carter from EMQQ will be covering how these two trends combine, with a up-to-the-minute analysis of recent China delisting headlines, the evolving situation with Alibaba and Jack Ma, and how Gen-Z will drive the digital transformation in Emerging Markets for decades.
SUMMARY
Join Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, as he moderates a discussion on:
- What McKinsey & Co. calls, “the biggest growth opportunity in the history of capitalism”
- What's next for "Big Tech" in Asia and beyond
- Why we see 2021 as a coming out party for India’s robust IPO pipeline of tech unicorns
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Kevin CarterFounder and CIO
The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ)
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
