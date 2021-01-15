WEBCASTS Investing in A Coming of Age:

The Future Digital Generation in Emerging Markets

The global economy has lurched towards an even greater reliance on technology and an explosion in online innovation. At the same time, the so-called "Trade War" with China has put China and many emerging market economies into overdrive, as they grow from an export & natural resource driven economies to those based on consumption. In this provocative 1-hour webinar, Kevin Carter from EMQQ will be covering how these two trends combine, with a up-to-the-minute analysis of recent China delisting headlines, the evolving situation with Alibaba and Jack Ma, and how Gen-Z will drive the digital transformation in Emerging Markets for decades.