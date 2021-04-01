WEBCASTS
Investing for a Brighter Tomorrow with ESG ETFs
Embracing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles to enhance long-term value has become a strategic goal for both businesses and investors. As ESG strategies proliferate, what ideas should investors turn to to make the most informed decisions possible? In this upcoming webcast, Invesco and ETF Trends will explore ESG investing trends, the political impact of the growing space, and strategies to invest in a brighter tomorrow.
SUMMARY
Join Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends as he moderates a discussion on:
- Baking ESG into the entire firm, including client products, holdings engagement, and day-to-day business
- Leveraging global expertise to integrate a wide range of ESG practices across the team
- A focus on a range of important issues, including sustainable energy, decarbonization, water conservation, and solar power
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Rene Reyna, CFPHead of Thematic and Specialty Product Strategy ETFs and Indexed Strategies
Invesco
Andy BlockerHead of US Government Affairs
Invesco
Mario López-AlcaláVice President, ESG Research
MSCI
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Important Disclosures
FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR USE ONLY
Not a Deposit Not FDIC Insured Not Guaranteed by the Bank May Lose Value Not Insured by any Federal Government Agency
There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Shares are subject to risks similar to those of stocks.
This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.
Before investing, investors should carefully read the prospectus and/or summary prospectus and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and more complete information about the fund(s), investors should ask their financial professional for a prospectus/summary prospectus or visit invesco.com/fundprospectus.
Invesco Distributors, Inc. is not affiliated with ETF Trends or ETF Database.