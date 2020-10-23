WEBCASTS
Investing After the Election:
What Experts See for the Road Ahead
Looking beyond the partisan divide, Ed Clissold, the chief U.S. strategist at Ned Davis Research Group, joins Simeon Hyman and Kieran Kirwan of ProShares to discuss what may lie ahead for markets.
SUMMARY
Join Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends as he moderates a discussion on:
- How markets have historically behaved after an incumbent president wins or loses and whether it varies by the winner’s party.
- The ways party control of Congress (or the lack of it) may affect the markets’ sectors and market caps.
- An update of the dividend landscape and an overview of dividend growth strategies, which have exhibited strong performance characteristics under a wide range of market conditions.
And of course, if the vote count is still going on, we’ll talk about how a contested election may affect opportunities.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Ed Clissold, CFAChief U.S. Strategist
Ned Davis Research Group
Simeon Hyman, CFAGlobal Investment Strategist
ProShares
Kieran Kirwan, CAIADirector, Investment Strategy
ProShares
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
