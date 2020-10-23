Looking beyond the partisan divide, Ed Clissold, the chief U.S. strategist at Ned Davis Research Group, joins Simeon Hyman and Kieran Kirwan of ProShares to discuss what may lie ahead for markets.

Disclaimer By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time.

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

And of course, if the vote count is still going on, we’ll talk about how a contested election may affect opportunities.

Join Tom Lydon , CEO of ETF Trends as he moderates a discussion on:

Please enable Javascript on your browser so you can proceed with the registration.

Important Disclosures

This is not intended to be investment advice.

There is no guarantee that dividends will be paid.

Investing is currently subject to additional risks and uncertainties related to COVID-19, including general economic, market and business conditions; changes in laws or regulations or other actions made by governmental authorities or regulatory bodies; and world economic and political developments.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. These ProShares ETFs are diversified and entail certain risks, including imperfect benchmark correlation and market price variance, that may decrease performance. Please see summary and full prospectuses for a more complete description of risks. There is no guarantee any ProShares ETF will achieve its investment objective.

Carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of ProShares before investing. This and other information can be found in their summary and full prospectuses. Read them carefully before investing.

ProShares are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (“SIDCO”), which is not affiliated with the funds’ sponsor. SIDCO is located at 1 Freedom Valley Drive, Oaks, PA 19456.