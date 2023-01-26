WEBCASTS
Invest in the Infrastructure of Tomorrow Today
Investors can capture consistently attractive yield, compelling capital preservation, and upside market participation through infrastructure sector-related opportunities found around the world. In the upcoming webinar, BNY Mellon and VettaFi will highlight the high-yield, high-growth potential of the infrastructure that can help financial advisors bridge the trade-off between income and capital appreciation.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Why you should consider diversification through a mix of traditional and nontraditional infrastructure, globally
- An active, differentiated approach that covers companies with consistent dividend payment profiles
- How financial advisors can utilize an infrastructure specific, research-backed strategy to enhance a client portfolio's growth and income potential
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
James LydotesHead of Equity Income and Deputy CIO, Equity
Newton Investment Management
Matthew CamusoETF Strategist
BNY Mellon Investment Management
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
