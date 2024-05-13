SUMMARY

Topics will include:

An overview of robotics and how it could impact the economy

An exploration of where robotics and AI meet

A spotlight on the standout subsectors of the robotics revolution.

This program is pending acceptance for one hour of continuing education (CE) credit by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards for the CFP® designation, The Investment and Wealth Institute for CIMA®, CPWA®, and RMA® designations and The American College of Financial Services.

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Zeno Mercer Senior Research Analyst

VettaFi

Dr. Henrik I. Christensen Qualcomm Chancellor's Chair of Robot Systems, Distinguished Professor of Computer Science

University of California, San Diego

Disclaimer

By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.