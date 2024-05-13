WEBCASTS
Invest in the Future: Behind the scenes with lead author of the National Robotics Roadmap, Dr. Henrik Christensen
Robotics have the potential to influence many of the sectors of the economy, making them a critical tool in your portfolio’s growth toolbox. But where is the technology heading? How can investors pinpoint the next breakthroughs and best capitalize on robotics?
Join VettaFi and ROBO Global for an exclusive Q&A webcast with the world renowned Dr. Henrik Christensen, author of the National Robotics Roadmap.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of robotics and how it could impact the economy
- An exploration of where robotics and AI meet
- A spotlight on the standout subsectors of the robotics revolution.
This program is pending acceptance for one hour of continuing education (CE) credit by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards for the CFP® designation, The Investment and Wealth Institute for CIMA®, CPWA®, and RMA® designations and The American College of Financial Services.
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Zeno MercerSenior Research Analyst
VettaFi
Dr. Henrik I. ChristensenQualcomm Chancellor's Chair of Robot Systems, Distinguished Professor of Computer Science
University of California, San Diego
