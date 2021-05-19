WEBCASTS
Invest Alongside the World’s Largest Institutions
Did you know that there are 10 times more private companies than publicly traded companies? Or that the value of private U.S. companies has increased nearly 700% over the past 20 years, while the value of public companies has only increased 250%? That’s why the largest and most sophisticated institutions in the world maintain significant allocations to the private markets. But how do you provide these same opportunities to your clients?
SUMMARY
In this educational one-hour webinar, learn how allocating to the private markets can potentially enhance returns, lower volatility and achieve diversification outside of the public markets.
- The investment opportunity that exists in the private markets
- A comprehensive approach to access the private markets
- A financial advisor’s perspective on integrating a core private markets holding into his portfolio
SPEAKERS
Neil MenardPresident of Distribution
Conversus
Michael ElioPartner
StepStone Group
Mark LamorielloCEO
Advus Financial Partners
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
Disclaimer
Important Disclosures
FOR FINANCIAL PROFESSIONAL USE ONLY
Securities in private markets lack the daily price transparency available in public markets.
Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained from Conversus StepStone Private Markets at 704.215.4300. An investor should read the prospectus carefully before investing (link to prospectus). Investors should also review the material available on www.conversus.com with respect to Conversus StepStone Private Markets.
A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is effective under the Securities Act of 1933. This communication shall not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under securities laws of any such state. An indication of interest in response to this advertisement will involve no obligation or commitment of any kind.