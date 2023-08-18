WEBCASTS Insights from the Industry’s Largest ‘Active’ ETF Issuer: An In-Studio Special with Dimensional Co-CEO and CIO Gerard O’Reilly

The largest active ETF issuer, Dimensional Fund Advisors, is helping investors target higher expected returns than indexing with cost-effective, active transparent ETF solutions. Since launching its first ETFs in November 2020, Dimensional has seen rapid growth in their ETF business, which has propelled the firm to be the largest active ETF issuer in the industry. Dimensional’s recent application to the SEC for exemptive relief to offer ETF share classes has the firm back in the industry spotlight. In this webcast, Dimensional’s Co-CEO and CIO Gerard O’Reilly gives an inside look at the firm’s investment solutions and why he believes systematic active ETFs are positioned to meet advisor needs above and beyond what index-tracking and traditional active ETFs offer.

Join VettaFi’s Vice Chairman, Tom Lydon, and Dimensional’s Co-CEO and CIO Gerard O’Reilly for this special broadcast live from the Dimensional Studios.