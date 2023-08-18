WEBCASTS
Insights from the Industry’s Largest ‘Active’ ETF Issuer: An In-Studio Special with Dimensional Co-CEO and CIO Gerard O’Reilly
The largest active ETF issuer, Dimensional Fund Advisors, is helping investors target higher expected returns than indexing with cost-effective, active transparent ETF solutions. Since launching its first ETFs in November 2020, Dimensional has seen rapid growth in their ETF business, which has propelled the firm to be the largest active ETF issuer in the industry. Dimensional’s recent application to the SEC for exemptive relief to offer ETF share classes has the firm back in the industry spotlight. In this webcast, Dimensional’s Co-CEO and CIO Gerard O’Reilly gives an inside look at the firm’s investment solutions and why he believes systematic active ETFs are positioned to meet advisor needs above and beyond what index-tracking and traditional active ETFs offer.
Join VettaFi’s Vice Chairman, Tom Lydon, and Dimensional’s Co-CEO and CIO Gerard O’Reilly for this special broadcast live from the Dimensional Studios.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- How systematic active ETFs can help advisors build better portfolios for clients
- How integrating systematic active ETFs into core and satellite asset allocations can potentially improve upon an index-only asset allocation approach
- Dive deep into Dimensional’s newest ETF strategies and what’s next for the firm’s recent application to the SEC for exemptive relief to offer ETF share classes
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Gerard O’ReillyCo-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer
Dimensional Fund Advisors
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
