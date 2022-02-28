WEBCASTS

Innovate Your Income for 2022:
Participate in Up Markets While Mitigating Downside Risk

In the next 30-minute strategy discussion, participants will have a chance to ask questions and engage in thoughtful discourse with VictoryShares and ETF Trends on systematic strategies, such as the VictoryShares U.S. Equity Income Enhanced Volatility Weighted ETF (CDC) for today's market environment.

March 9, 2022
8:30a PT | 11:30a ET
SUMMARY

Topics we'll be sure to cover in this 30-minute LiveCast include:

  • How to use high dividend yielding strategies in the current market environment
  • Learning to manage market volatility and client behavior with a systematic strategy designed to manage downside risk
  • Exploring dynamic strategies and their impact on asset allocation

SPEAKERS

Mannik Dhillon, CFA, CAIA

President
VictoryShares and Solutions

Kevin Bales, CFA

Associate Portfolio Manager
VictoryShares and Solutions

Tom Lydon

CEO
ETF Trends

