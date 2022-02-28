WEBCASTS
Innovate Your Income for 2022:
Participate in Up Markets While Mitigating Downside Risk
In the next 30-minute strategy discussion, participants will have a chance to ask questions and engage in thoughtful discourse with VictoryShares and ETF Trends on systematic strategies, such as the VictoryShares U.S. Equity Income Enhanced Volatility Weighted ETF (CDC) for today's market environment.
March 9, 2022
8:30a PT | 11:30a ET
Sponsored by
ETF Trends
SUMMARY
Topics we'll be sure to cover in this 30-minute LiveCast include:
- How to use high dividend yielding strategies in the current market environment
- Learning to manage market volatility and client behavior with a systematic strategy designed to manage downside risk
- Exploring dynamic strategies and their impact on asset allocation
SPEAKERS
Mannik Dhillon, CFA, CAIAPresident
VictoryShares and Solutions
Kevin Bales, CFAAssociate Portfolio Manager
VictoryShares and Solutions
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
