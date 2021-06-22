WEBCASTS
Infrastructure: A New Take on an Evergreen Concept
Historically, investments in infrastructure have allowed investors to diversify their portfolios and hedge against inflation. While the role of infrastructure stocks remains as valid as ever, these projects have also evolved over time, covering newer technologies like cellular towers and broadband networks. In this upcoming webinar, Northern Trust's FlexShares and ETF Trends will offer a mechanism to invest in this type of modern infrastructure.
SUMMARY
Dave Nadig, CIO and Director of Research of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:
- An overview of the infrastructure sector and the asset category as an investment
- Crucial details on infrastructure's changing definition
- A means to incorporate infrastructure into a diversified investment portfolio
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Christopher Huemmer, CFASenior Investment Strategist
Northern Trust Asset Management
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
