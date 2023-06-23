WEBCASTS

Informed optimism: The economic outlook in this unique business cycle

Policy uncertainty, elevated inflation, and volatile markets are all permeating the market and creating unique challenges for investors. These headwinds will require investors to take a different approach to managing their portfolios.

Join Lara Rhame, Chief U.S. Economist and Rob Hoffman, Head of Investment Research at FS Investments, as they take a look at how the asset management industry is navigating this unprecedented environment.

July 18, 2023
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • A discussion regarding the Fed’s next steps in the current tightening cycle.
  • The trajectory of inflation as it finds a post-Covid normal.
  • A robust exploration of a potential recession, timing, and what it means for advisors.

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Lara Rhame

Chief U.S. Economist
FS Investments

Rob Hoffman

Head of Investment Research
FS Investments

Robert Huebscher

Founder, Advisor Perspectives
VettaFi

