Informed optimism: The economic outlook in this unique business cycle
Policy uncertainty, elevated inflation, and volatile markets are all permeating the market and creating unique challenges for investors. These headwinds will require investors to take a different approach to managing their portfolios.
Join Lara Rhame, Chief U.S. Economist and Rob Hoffman, Head of Investment Research at FS Investments, as they take a look at how the asset management industry is navigating this unprecedented environment.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- A discussion regarding the Fed’s next steps in the current tightening cycle.
- The trajectory of inflation as it finds a post-Covid normal.
- A robust exploration of a potential recession, timing, and what it means for advisors.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Lara RhameChief U.S. Economist
FS Investments
Rob HoffmanHead of Investment Research
FS Investments
Robert HuebscherFounder, Advisor Perspectives
VettaFi
Disclaimer
