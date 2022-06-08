WEBCASTS
Inflation, War, and Supply Chain Shock: Navigating Commodities Markets
As we near the end of Q2 2022, the signs continue to point to persistent inflation as war and supply chain issues continue to impact the economy. Commodity cycles tend to be long in duration, yet not all investment strategies are created equal. It’s critical for investors to find the right approach.
Join Direxion and VettaFi for a discussion centered around why investors can no longer ignore commodities, as well as learn about relevant commodity strategies financial advisors can use to access this crucial asset class.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Why inflation may be here to stay and what to do about it
- Why gold hasn’t performed better in this environment
- Why ‘breakfast commodities’ have relevance today
- Why now is not the right time for static allocations to commodities
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
David MazzaManaging Director, Head of Product
Direxion
Ed EgilinskyManaging Director, Head of Sales and Distribution, Head of Alternatives
Direxion
Tim PickeringFounder, President and CIO
Auspice
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Important Disclosures
Investment involves risk including the possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee that funds will achieve their investment objectives and may not be suitable for all investors.
An investor should carefully consider a Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund’s prospectus contains this and other information about the Direxion Shares. To obtain a prospectus call 646-904-8818 or visit our website at www.direxion.com. A prospectus should be read carefully before investing.
Distributor for Direxion Shares: Foreside Fund Services LLC.