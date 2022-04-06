WEBCASTS

Inflation, Supply Chains, War: What’s Moving Commodities Markets Now

Prices of raw materials have surged from a confluence of factors: rising inflation, post-pandemic policy, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. For many advisors, that has brought the often-overlooked asset class of commodities into sharp relief. 

In the next webcast, join Invesco and ETF Trends for a discussion that will untangle the complex commodities markets and explore the benefits of adding portfolio exposure to this asset class.

May 4, 2022
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends will moderate a discussion on: 

  • The impact of geopolitical risk and war on the commodities supply chain
  • How inflation, Fed tightening, and the energy transition affect the commodities market
  • The demand outlook as the Covid-19 pandemic shifts to an endemic concern
  • How financial advisors can incorporate commodities exposure into a diversified investment portfolio 

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Kathy Kriskey

Product Strategist, Commodities and Alternatives ETFs
Invesco

Jason Bloom

Head of Fixed Income and Alternatives ETF Product Strategy
Invesco

Tom Lydon

CEO
ETF Trends

